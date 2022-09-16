Thousands raised for children's hospice at Banbury business fundraiser

On Wednesday September 7, businesses from Oxfordshire , Northamptonshire , Warwickshire and Buckinghamshire attended the Banbury Buzz networking event at Banbury’s rooftop venue, The Greenhouse on The Terrace, to raise funds for the Oxford-based children’s hospice the Helen and Douglas Hospice.

More than £5,000 was raised in a charity raffle, the money will go to the hospice which helps terminally ill babies, children, and young people to be able to live their short lives to the full.

Alison Hooker community fundraising manager at Helen and Douglas House, said: “We are incredibly grateful for all the fundraising that Business Buzz has done for us over the last two years. From 90-mile walks and pub quizzes to virtual bingo nights, their fundraising continued throughout Covid and beyond. The effort and energy from the team and all the local businesses involved is much appreciated.”