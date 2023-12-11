This Christmas Frankie and Benny's pledge to be Secret Santa to vulnerable children across the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frankie & Benny’s has pledged to be Secret Santa to vulnerable children, which could help them feel the magic of Christmas.

The popular restaurant has teamed up with charity Action for Children and pledged to support their Secret Santa Christmas campaign supported by actor Larry Lamb.

This year, the team at Frankie & Benny’s wanted to support children and families who need it the most. Whilst many families will be celebrating the festive season, others will be struggling to feed their children and keep them warm.

Actor Larry Lamb launches campaign

Action for Children support vulnerable children every day. They see children without a bed sleeping on the floor with just blankets, families with no money to feed their children or are left shivering in the cold because they can’t afford to top up the gas meter, let alone buy presents and put Christmas food on the table.

Action for Children is a vital lifeline for desperate families with nowhere to turn and that’s why this Christmas Frankie & Benny’s ‘The Big Give’ will help children and their families up and down the country. And Frankie & Benny’s want their customers to get involved too!

Gavin & Stacey star, Larry Lamb, said: “The magic of Christmas begins in childhood. Hanging stockings, sharing festive food, presents under the tree. It’s a time for children to make precious memories and for them to feel happiness and love – the kind of magic that lasts a lifetime. For vulnerable children across the UK, Christmas is anything but magical. No stockings. No presents. No festive food - maybe no food at all. I’m really pleased that Frankie & Benny’s has partnered with Action for Children to help make a change. Your gift could help a vulnerable child feel the magic of Christmas. Children across the UK need a Secret Santa like you!”

Frankie & Benny’s The Big Give is simple. Customers dine in, Frankie & Benny’s donate cash - and become Secret Santa for vulnerable children!

When guests dine at Frankie & Benny’s between Dec 1 and Dec 24, they will receive an email triggered by their booking inviting them to be part of The Big Give.

Guests select a virtual gift which Frankie and Benny’s will donate in kind. In total the company will donate £10,000 to Action for Children. Customers even get a FREE Starter to use in January as a thank you.

Alexandra Gaunt, Frankie & Benny’s Head of Marketing, said: “Frankie & Benny’s is a restaurant brand with families at its core, so it’s really important for us that we support other families and children in need at this time of year. The cost of living crisis will be hard for so many and we must remember to try to help others now and in the future as best we can which is why we are proud to support Action For Children.”

In the UK 4.2 million children now live in poverty, that’s 600,000 more than in 2012. Last year Action for Children helped to support over 765,905 children, young people and families in the UK.

To donate to Action for Children and be a Secret Santa: www.actionforchildren.org.uk/give

Be part of The Big Give this Christmas and help us spread some magic.