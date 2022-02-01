The Theatre Chipping Norton has announced they are now taking bookings as a licensed wedding venue for summer 2022 and 2023. (Submitted photo)

A spokesperson for The Theatre Chipping Norton said: "With strictly limited availability, and the first bookings already in the diary, we believe that this will provide an unusual, atmospheric and affordable alternative to getting married in the Cotswolds.

"As a former Salvation Army Citadel, built in the 1870s, the theatre’s vaulted wooden roof and bare stone walls bring huge character and romance, with a touch of theatrical glamour thrown in.

"Ceremonies will take place on the stage, with the option of using theatre lights and sound to enhance the experience.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Accommodating up to 200 guests, couples will be treading the boards in the footsteps of any number of actors, celebrities and musicians over the years, from John Hurt to Prunella Scales, Michael McIntyre to Jo Brand and Ben Kingsley to Reggie Yates."