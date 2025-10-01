The Sense of Hearing proud to be finalists at the 2025 Cherwell Business Awards

David Peel, owner at The Sense of Hearing, with his Town Centre Finalist Award

The Sense of Hearing, an independent audiology clinic in Banbury, was proud to be named a finalist in two categories at the prestigious 2025 Cherwell Business Awards.

The business was shortlisted for both the New Business Award, sponsored by OJI Marketing, and the Town Centre Award, sponsored by Banbury BID.

The winners were announced at the Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Friday 19th September at The Chesterton Hotel, where businesses from across the district came together to celebrate achievement and success.

Although The Sense of Hearing did not take home an award this year, the team is delighted to have been recognised as a finalist in both categories.

David Peel, owner of The Sense of Hearing, with his New Business Finalist Award

“To be shortlisted twice, among such an outstanding group of businesses, is an honour in itself,” said David Peel, founder of The Sense of Hearing. “We’ve worked hard to build a business that provides compassionate, independent hearing care in the heart of Banbury, and this recognition is a real encouragement as we continue to grow.”

The evening featured a three-course dinner, networking, and celebrations, with plenty of dancing after the official proceedings. The awards ceremony highlighted the strength and vibrancy of the local business community.

Founded to offer an alternative to chain providers, The Sense of Hearing has quickly become a trusted part of Banbury’s town centre, providing tailored hearing health solutions, expert advice, and a caring service for the local community.

The team extends their congratulations to all winners and fellow finalists, and thanks their clients, partners, and the local community for their ongoing support.

For more information about The Sense of Hearing, visit: https://www.thesenseofhearing.com