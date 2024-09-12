'The loyalty they have is truly humbling' - Banbury funeral director praises two staff members for 30 years of service
Senior funeral director Simon Collier and office manager Jo Kehoe joined the Humphris Funerals team 30 years ago.
Both staff members have been praised by the Humphris family for their “high level of professionalism, care and loyalty”.
Simon joined Humphris in 1994 and the company said he “quickly gained a great reputation for his calm, kind, and compassionate manner when planning funeral services and dealing with grieving families”.
This earned him jobs directing the funerals of comedian Ronnie Barker in 2005 and Lord Saye and Sele, Nathaniel Fiennes, in January this year.
Simon also looked after the arrangements for the funeral of former company owner Maurice Humphris’ wife Rita, who passed away in October 2023.
Speaking about Simon, Maurice said: “It was clearly so important to Simon that everything be right. He showed how he holds true to our ethos of the highest levels of care in a quiet and unobtrusive manner.”
Fellow former owner and Maurice’s son Martin Humphris added: “When Simon started working with us 30 years ago, immediately it became clear the attributes he brought. His quiet, gentle, friendly manner; his compassion and care; his humility; his attention to detail; his ability to always be there when needed by a family but not drawing attention to himself.”
Jo has been with Humphris since the age of 17 and has helped to run the business from the office, taking on more roles and responsibilities as the years progressed.
Her “professionalism, intelligence, and attention to detail” have received praise from the head of the business, Matthew Humphris, saying she is ‘of invaluable service’.
Maurice Humphris also commented that he remembered the day he interviewed Jo for her job. He said: “There was no doubt in our mind that she was the standout candidate.
"This proved to be prophetic, as she was a breath of fresh air in the office, and it was obvious her lovely nature would make her a great fit.”
Speaking about the pair's achievement, Matthew added: “Both Simon and Jo have been a great support to me throughout my journey with Humphris Funerals.
“To see the sort of loyalty they have and continue to demonstrate is truly humbling and so rare.”
