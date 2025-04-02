The Hornton Sports Bar at Whately Hall Hotel officially opens In Banbury
Bringing a fresh addition to Banbury’s hospitality scene, the new sports bar offers a modern and inviting space for watching live sports, socialising, and enjoying great food and drinks with guests able to take advantage of a current 2-for-1 opening offer.
Guests explored the stylish venue, featuring large-screen TVs with Sky Sports and TNT Sports, a diverse drinks menu, and a relaxed yet energetic atmosphere. Attendees also enjoyed complimentary samples from the menu while mingling with the team and fellow guests.
Leigh Gerard, the General Manager of Whately Hall Hotel, commented: "We are thrilled to officially open The Hornton Sports Bar and offer a new, exciting space for Banbury residents and visitors to come together and enjoy the best in sports entertainment. We look forward to becoming a central gathering place for all things sport and leisure."
To celebrate the launch, The Hornton Sports Bar is offering an exclusive 2-for-1 promotion on sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, mains, and drinks, making it the perfect time to experience the menu and atmosphere.
With a thrilling weekend of live sport ahead—including The Masters, Grand National, and F1 Japanese Grand Prix—guests can soak up the action on multiple big screens while enjoying a top selection of drinks.
As part of Whately Hall Hotel’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its offerings, The Hornton Sports Bar provides a new social hub for the local community, blending the hotel’s historic charm with a dynamic sports experience.
For more information or to take advantage of the 2-for-1 offer, visit the website or contact Leigh Gerard at 01295 253261.