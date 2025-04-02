The Hornton Sports Bar at Whately Hall Hotel officially opens In Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hornton Sports Bar at the historic Whately Hall Hotel officially opened on Thursday, March 27, welcoming locals and invited guests for a launch event.

Bringing a fresh addition to Banbury’s hospitality scene, the new sports bar offers a modern and inviting space for watching live sports, socialising, and enjoying great food and drinks with guests able to take advantage of a current 2-for-1 opening offer.

Guests explored the stylish venue, featuring large-screen TVs with Sky Sports and TNT Sports, a diverse drinks menu, and a relaxed yet energetic atmosphere. Attendees also enjoyed complimentary samples from the menu while mingling with the team and fellow guests.

Leigh Gerard, the General Manager of Whately Hall Hotel, commented: "We are thrilled to officially open The Hornton Sports Bar and offer a new, exciting space for Banbury residents and visitors to come together and enjoy the best in sports entertainment. We look forward to becoming a central gathering place for all things sport and leisure."

To celebrate the launch, The Hornton Sports Bar is offering an exclusive 2-for-1 promotion on sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, mains, and drinks, making it the perfect time to experience the menu and atmosphere.

With a thrilling weekend of live sport ahead—including The Masters, Grand National, and F1 Japanese Grand Prix—guests can soak up the action on multiple big screens while enjoying a top selection of drinks.

As part of Whately Hall Hotel’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its offerings, The Hornton Sports Bar provides a new social hub for the local community, blending the hotel’s historic charm with a dynamic sports experience.

For more information or to take advantage of the 2-for-1 offer, visit the website or contact Leigh Gerard at 01295 253261.