Staff at The George Townhouse pub in Shipston, which won county pub of the year for 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards. Pictured: The George’s front of house and kitchen teams. General manager, Matt Hiscoe, in blue striped shirt. (photo by Nick Osborne)

The George Townhouse in Shipston has been named the best pub in the county of Warwickshire as part of the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.

More than 500 British pubs entered the 2022 Awards and each was judged on everything from interior design to outside space, customer service, menus and drinks lists.

With consumer confidence on the rise and hospitality venues continuing their journey on the road to recovery, the National Pub & Bar Awards aim to put exemplary businesses across the UK in the national spotlight, showcasing the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and importance to the UK economy.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the National Pub & Bar Awards, said: “This is an industry that never stands still – the operators of the best pubs have to be at the top of their game 100 per cent of the time. Our 94 county winners are shining examples of that energy and creativity.

“The team at the George Townhouse are to be congratulated.”

The George Townhouse is a grade II listed building on Shipston’s High Street with revamped interiors and restored Georgian features throughout. Overnight guests enjoy boutique hotel style accommodation in its 15 beautifully refurbished en-suite bedrooms.

The George Townhouse’s General Manager Matthew Hiscoe said: “We are so excited to be named as the best pub in Warwickshire by the National Pub & Bar Awards 2022.