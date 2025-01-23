The Garden Studio art and homeware shop moves to bigger home within Lock29 in Banbury

Lee Atherton's The Garden Studio will move to a bigger location at Lock29 on Saturday, February 1.

The Garden Studio art and homeware shop will move to bigger premises within Banbury’s Lock29 following the success of the shop’s first five months of business.

To celebrate the move The Garden Studio is hosting a party on Saturday, February 1 between 6pm and 8pm.

Run by local artist Lee Atherton, The Garden Studio first opened in Lock29 as a pop-up stall and became permanent in August last year.

Since then, it has become a popular location for shoppers looking for original art and stylish homeware.

The move means that the store will be able to stock more artwork as well as host monthly guest artists.

The move to the larger unit means that Lee will now be able to stock a bigger selection of artwork and create a space for his commissioned artwork services.

The new space will also be used as a venue for local young artists looking for exposure as a part of the shop’s monthly guest artist programme.

A wall of The Garden Studio will be reserved for these artists to exhibit their work to the public for the first time.

Lee Atherton said: “The expansion of The Garden Studio is really exciting. The new unit offers me much more scope to show a larger selection of carefully curated art as well as my own pictures. I want the Garden Studio to be 'a home for beautiful things' and support for young local artists, giving them exposure and celebrating local talent.”

The Garden Studio will be offering a preview opening of the new venue on Friday, January 31.

The official opening party is planned for Saturday, February 1. Visitors who attend will be welcomed from 6pm with drinks to celebrate the move.