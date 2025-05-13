The Curve Group Secures Two-Year Partnership Deal with Inprova as Exclusive Recruitment Process Outsource (RPO) Provider

The Curve Group

The Curve Group has today announced that they have been selected as Inprova’s exclusive Recruitment Process Outsource (RPO) provider.

Founded in 1987, Inprova is a leading technology-enabled procurement partner that offers innovative solutions to customers across the public and private sectors. They specialise in procurement consultancy and advanced technology, providing a wide range of compliant solutions for building works and materials, professional services, decarbonisation, health & safety, compliance, and more. Inprova is dedicated to enhancing efficiency, transparency, and value in procurement processes. Their commitment to social and environmental performance is evidenced by their B Corp certification.

As Inprova’s exclusive recruitment partner, The Curve Group now manage Inprova’s end-to-end recruitment process for all hires, bringing all recruitment activity under one single provider. As a result of this partnership, internal team members are now able to focus on strategic priorities, safe in the knowledge that Curve are attracting and engaging top talent on their behalf, and delivering a best in class experience for candidates.

Whilst the full RPO service was officially launched in February 2025, The Curve Group began providing instant support in December 2024 to cater for Inprova’s urgent recruitment requirements. In this short time, 7 successful placements have been made into the business, the recruitment process has been streamlined and enhanced, all recruitment Policies and Procedures have been refreshed, and Hiring Managers have been upskilled and trained on the new processes.

Commenting on the implementation of the partnership, Lisa Lynch Chief Operating Officer at Inprova, said: "Partnering with The Curve Group has already been a game-changer for our business. Their expertise, agility, and seamless recruitment solution has made a significant impact in a short period. With their support, we can confidently focus on our strategic goals, knowing that we have the best talent joining our team to drive our business forward."

Kelly York, Chief Operating Officer at The Curve Group, commented: "We are delighted to be Inprova’s exclusive RPO partner and to have already made a tangible impact. Our goal is to ensure Inprova attracts, hires, and retains top talent through an efficient and engaging recruitment process. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership and delivering exceptional value over the next two years."