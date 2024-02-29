The Body Shop in Banbury's Castle Quay set to close in weeks
The beauty product chain announced today (February 29) that it was closing 75 UK shops after being put into administration on February 13.
Among the closing shops are Banbury, Stratford-upon-Avon, Northampton and Didcot. The Oxford branch in the Westgate Shopping Centre is among the remaining 116 branches that will stay open.
FRP Advisory, the company directing the administration, has said that around 489 jobs will be cut and all affected staff will be supported with reduncy payments.
It comes just days after the chain cut 300 jobs at its head offices in London and West Sussex, as well as closing seven The Body Shop stores.
Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.
"The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”