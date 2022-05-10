The Hawkins Group team members, Marta Hloušek-Nagle, Heidi Malcom-Day and Natalie Lella train in preparation for the Banbury Triathlon as a fundraising challenge in aid of Katharine House Hospice (Photo from The Hawkins Group)

A team from the Banbury-based construction company is set to take on a triathlon fundraising challenge in aid of Katharine House Hospice.

The Hawkins Group said its team is ready to go and is “passionate about supporting and contributing to our local community”.

A spokesperson for the business added: "We have a team of 12 who are extremely proud to be participating in the Banbury Triathlon in support of Katharine House Hospice, a local hospice which many of us have had some connection to at some point.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Mike Hawkins is delighted to be supporting this charity and has match funded all of the team’s entrance fees to this amazing cause.

"Over the last few months, the team have been training really hard with many of us being taken completely out our comfort zones, from early morning cold swims, runs and long uphill bike rides.”

The Banbury Triathlon is on May 15 and consists of a 400m swim, 20k bike and a 5k run.

The Hawkins Group team has launched a JustGiving fundraising web page for the event.

You can donate using the following web link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hawkins-group

Team member Zoe White said: “I have really enjoyed the challenge of pushing myself in all three of these triathlon disciplines, the cycling has definitely been one of them. It’s been especially good to spend time with my work colleagues outside work supporting each other through the tough training plans. I am so proud to be doing this for Katharine House Hospice as I know first-hand what an amazing place this is, and the support and care they provide to patients and their families.”