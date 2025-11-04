Tap Social Movement brings ‘Day Release’ to Milton Park’s Signal Yard

Signal Yard Site Visit

Tap Social Movement, the multi award-winning Oxford social enterprise brewery and bakery, announces Day Release, a brand-new venue set to open in early 2026 at Milton Park’s Signal Yard.

Day Release is Tap Social’s fifth Oxfordshire community venue and the first to bring all Tap Social brands together under one roof, delivering the company’s trademark mix of independent beer, fresh pastries, creativity and community spirit to one of the region’s most exciting new destinations.

“Milton Park’s commitment to wellbeing, sustainability and supporting independent businesses makes it the perfect partner,” says co-founder and director Amy Taylor. “Day Release will deliver a space where people can relax, connect and enjoy great food and drink with purpose, all while experiencing the creativity and inclusivity that defines Tap Social.”

Founded in 2016 by Amy Taylor, her sister Tess Taylor and Paul Humpherson, Tap Social was born from a shared love of great beer and a commitment to social change. At its heart, Tap Social provides training and employment for people moving through the criminal justice system.

To date it has created more than 100,000 hours of fairly paid work to prison leavers and people on Release on Temporary Licence (ROTL), a number that stands to grow significantly with the launch of Day Release at Signal Yard.

Day Release will feature Tap Social’s full range of “Criminally Good Beer,” including its signature alcohol free pale ale, along with artisan coffee, sourdough and Proof Social Bakehouse pastries freshly baked onsite.

An all-day menu of crowd-pleasing favourites and healthy, affordable options will be served alongside a vibrant programme of events; think live music, quizzes, comedy nights, art workshops and even family-friendly raves.

Day Release will also host hands-on brewing sessions on a 20-litre kit at Tap Social’s Brew School, an ideal option for corporate team building, birthdays, private events and aspiring homebrewers.

Ahead of the opening, Tap Social’s Proof Pizza van will make weekly appearances at Milton Park from Tuesday, 11 November, giving a tasty preview of what’s to come.

“Working with the Milton Park team has been an incredibly exciting and collaborative experience,” says co-founder and director Tess Taylor. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring all of our brands together under one roof for the first time.”

Clare Fleet, Commercial Surveyor at Milton Park, adds: “We are thrilled to welcome Tap Social to Signal Yard. Their reputation for great food, drink and events, paired with a strong social mission, will help put Signal Yard firmly on the map.”

“We’re bringing the vibrancy of Shoreditch and Soho to an Innovation Community in Oxfordshire, delivering a reimagined space for individuals that value wellbeing, sustainability and creativity. Signal Yard is powered by locals and built for everyone.”

Tap Social joins independent Oxfordshire eateries 1885 Burgers, Chor Muang Thai and Planted Plates, alongside the soon-to-open Damira Dental Studios and a growing mix of wellbeing and lifestyle brands yet to be announced.

Designed as an inclusive, accessible destination, Signal Yard features green spaces, secure bicycle storage, EV charging bays, dedicated parking and excellent public transport links. It will be open into evenings and weekends, creating a lively destination for everyone.

With 13 out of 17 units already let, Signal Yard continues to build a thriving ecosystem of independent local businesses, perfectly aligned with Tap Social’s mission to make every pint, plate, person and place count.