Survey ranks Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop near Chipping Norton as number one in UK
The shop is a main feature of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm and often draws hundreds of visitors.
Located between Chipping Norton and Chadlington, the shop is built on 1,000 acres of farmland purchased by Jeremy Clarkson in 2008.
Jeremy and his partner Lisa Hogan opened the shop in 2020 to sell produce grown on the farm.
Meal-kit company HelloFresh analysed 30 farm shops across the country and scored them on various factors such as TripAdvisor ratings, price ranges and social media followers - and scored them all out of 100.
Diddly Squat Farm Shop was ranked number one with an overall score of 81 out of 100.
Here are the top five:
- 1 Diddly Squat Farm Shop (Oxfordshire). Score (out of 100): 81
- 2 Macknade Food Hall (Kent). Score (out of 100): 79
- 3 Sky Park Farm (Hampshire). Score (out of 100): 67
- 4 Welbeck Farm Shop (Nottinghamshire). Score (out of 100): 58
- 5 Artfarms Farm Shop (London). Score (out of 100): 55
