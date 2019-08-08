Stagecoach Oxfordshire retains safety and green credentials for fifth year

Oxfordshire’s Stagecoach bus drivers have, again, beaten 17 Stagecoach regions to retain The Christopher Ball Memorial Award for a fifth consecutive year.

The award recognises consistent high levels of professional driving over the previous 12 month period.

The award ceremony is in memory of Christopher Ball, Stagecoach Ecodriver project manager who passed away in 2014. Christopher was instrumental in introducing the GreenRoad eco-driving technology to Stagecoach’s bus companies across the UK and was a respected and well-liked employee.

The GreenRoad system is installed on all Stagecoach vehicles and uses a traffic-light LED system on the dashboard which gives drivers instant feedback on their driving performance, encouraging smoother, safer, and more fuel-efficient driving.

To date, use of GreenRoad’s system and Stagecoach’s comprehensive driver training programme has helped deliver a significant improvement in fuel efficiency and reduction in CO2 emissions across Stagecoach operations in the UK.

Chris Coleman, Stagecoach in Oxfordshire managing director, said: “We are thrilled to have won this award for a fifth year in a row. It demonstrates the quality of the Stagecoach drivers in Oxfordshire and of our ongoing commitment in high standards of safety and environmental friendly driving.

"I am so proud of the whole team and how committed they are to provide safe and green driving across the county.”

Christopher Ball’s father John, who was involved in presenting the awards, added: “It’s a real testament that these winners have continued to lead the way over the past few years. I’d like to congratulate all of the winners again this year.

"It means a lot to our family to know that Christopher's hard work is being continued and he would have been delighted that the GreenRoad system is helping to deliver such high standards of driving across Stagecoach."

Richard Hemming, GreenRoad vice president of customer success, said: “Year after year, Stagecoach tops its own previous record and it's a real testament to Oxfordshire that they have continued to lead the way over the past few years.

"We are proud of the role that GreenRoad has played in helping Stagecoach create a culture of safety and environmental awareness, continuing with the inspiring legacy left by Christopher Ball.

"We congratulate Stagecoach in Oxfordshire in their 5th year as overall winners and look forward to helping Stagecoach reach for even higher future goals.”

It was revealed earlier this year that Stagecoach bus employees again topped a global eco-driver performance scheme which measures fuel-efficient driving.

Almost 4,500 Stagecoach drivers were awarded Fleet Elite status under the programme managed by GreenRoad, whose telematics system serves professional drivers in the UK, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, America, Australia and New Zealand.

Fleet Elite standard drivers must clock up more than 500 driving hours in a year and achieve an average of five or less events, such as harsh braking or acceleration, per 10 hours of driving over the calendar year.