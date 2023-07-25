A new sports bar and grill and a pizza restaurant and takeaway are planning to open in Banbury’s town centre.

Danny’s sports Bar and Grill plans to open in the venue formerly occupied by Wild Lime, and in years gone by The Priory. The business has applied to Cherwell District Council (CDC) for an alcohol licence from 10am – 11pm Sunday – Thursday and 10am – 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays. A film licence for the same times has also been applied for.

The pizza house application relates to a former betting shop at 10, Broad Street. Mr U Rajarapu, a Birmingham business man, has applied for change of use to a restaurant and takeaway, believed to be a branch of the Fireaway group. The business would employ three full time and two part time staff.

Good Game, in Banbury’s High Street has applied for a licence to sell alcohol. The venue is a cafe and meeting house where people can play an assortment of games along with coffee and refreshments. The application is for a licence to sell alcohol between 10am – 9pm Monday to Saturday and from 1pm – 6pm on Sundays.

The Bridge Street venue, formerly Wild Lime, which may re-open as a sports bar and grill

The planning department has also received an application for consent to demolish the current TKMaxx and FarmFoods stores in Calthorpe Road and for the land (currently an NCP car park) to be redeveloped into residential units, car parking and ‘soft landscaping’.