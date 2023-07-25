News you can trust since 1838
Sports bar and grill, and pizza restaurant and takeaway set to join entertainments scene in Banbury

A new sports bar and grill and a pizza restaurant and takeaway are planning to open in Banbury’s town centre.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:42 BST

Danny’s sports Bar and Grill plans to open in the venue formerly occupied by Wild Lime, and in years gone by The Priory. The business has applied to Cherwell District Council (CDC) for an alcohol licence from 10am – 11pm Sunday – Thursday and 10am – 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays. A film licence for the same times has also been applied for.

The pizza house application relates to a former betting shop at 10, Broad Street. Mr U Rajarapu, a Birmingham business man, has applied for change of use to a restaurant and takeaway, believed to be a branch of the Fireaway group. The business would employ three full time and two part time staff.

Good Game, in Banbury’s High Street has applied for a licence to sell alcohol. The venue is a cafe and meeting house where people can play an assortment of games along with coffee and refreshments. The application is for a licence to sell alcohol between 10am – 9pm Monday to Saturday and from 1pm – 6pm on Sundays.

Most Popular
The Bridge Street venue, formerly Wild Lime, which may re-open as a sports bar and grill

The planning department has also received an application for consent to demolish the current TKMaxx and FarmFoods stores in Calthorpe Road and for the land (currently an NCP car park) to be redeveloped into residential units, car parking and ‘soft landscaping’.

Meanwhile plans have been lodged with Cherwell District Council for a conversion of 3, West Bar into nine apartments. The plan includes extension of the property as well as alterations and conversion.

Related topics:Sports BarBanburyCherwell District Council