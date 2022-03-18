Speakers announced for Synergy TedxBanbury 2022 event in the autumn

The Bloxham Mill Business Centre and TEDxBanbury hosted a small business event today (Friday March 18) announcing some of the speakers lined for the Synergy 2022 event in the autumn.

The TEDxBanbury 2022 event will be held at the Bloxham Mill Business Centre from 12.30 to 6.30pm on Saturday September 24. Each speaker will present their idea around the theme of 'Synergy.'

Some of the speakers announced for the autumn event included Laira Gold, Tim Cherry-Jones, Tila Rogriguez-Past, Chris Dorsett, Julie Macken, Gautam Hazari and Placi Espejo.

Several of the speakers introduced themselves, and summarised their upcoming 'talks' to members of the local business community at the event on Friday March 18.

Laira Gold is a leadership coach and a UKCP accredited psychotherapist. One of the unique ways in which Laira coaches is through the medium of horses - Equine Facilitated Coaching. She plans to speak about the natural synergy between horses and humans.

Tim Cherry-Jones has been a professional puppeteer for over 25 years. Tim plans to talk about mastering the synergy between puppets and puppetry.

Tila Rodriguez-Past was born in Chiapas, Mexico in 1982, where she spent most of her childhood. She went on to study in the USA and in the UK, where she received her masters degree in 2006 at Wimbledon College of Arts, London. She is a member of the Bridge Street Community Garden, where she heads up inspiring initiatives.​

Chris Dorsett trained at the Royal College of Art in the early 1970s and, a decade later, established a creative interface between his field of expertise, the contemporary arts, and the Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford. Chris plans to talk about identifying the coincidental synergies that occur in our everyday lives.

Julie Macken spent 25 years ‘in corporate life' working in sales and marketing for global companies. She founded Neve’s Bees a family skincare business using only natural products and sustainable ingredients which donates per sale to wildlife e charities. She plans to talk about the lessons to be learned from bees.

Placi Espejo has spent the last 20 years supporting and working with science, technology and innovative companies. Born in Spain she came to the UK for a year when she was just 19 years old, arriving from a small fishing village in South Spain to live a life of new experiences and what she calls her own accidental adventures in Oxford, a place she felt in love with. She will speak about the importance of moving towards a society where looking after your mental health is equally valued and accepted as your physical health.