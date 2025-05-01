Solidaire Solicitors introduces innovative settlement agreement calculator

By Bodrul Amin
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 11:28 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 11:32 BST
Solidaire Solicitors, a leading employment law firm, has launched a cutting-edge Settlement Agreement Calculator to help employees and employers quickly estimate fair settlement figures in redundancy or termination cases.

The new digital tool simplifies the often complex process of calculating settlement payments by factoring in key elements such as:

  • Notice pay
  • Unused holiday entitlement
  • Redundancy pay (if applicable)
  • Compensation for loss of employment
  • Tax implications

"Negotiating a settlement agreement can be daunting, especially when individuals are unsure of their entitlements," said Bodrul Amin, Principal Solicitor at Solidaire Solicitors. "Our calculator provides transparency, empowering employees and businesses to approach discussions with confidence."

Settlement Agreement Calculator

How It Works

Users input details such as salary, length of service, and contract terms, and the calculator generates an estimated settlement range. While not a substitute for legal advice, it offers a helpful starting point for negotiations.

Solidaire Solicitors emphasises that each case is unique and encourages users to seek tailored legal guidance for formal agreements. The tool is available for free on their website www.solidaire.co.uk

Why It Matters

With workplace disputes and redundancies on the rise, this innovation aligns with Solidaire’s commitment to accessible legal solutions. Employers, HR professionals, and employees alike can benefit from clearer, data-driven insights.

