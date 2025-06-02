Solicitors expands into Banbury with latest acquisition

Coventry and Warwickshire solicitors Alsters Kelley has today announced the acquisition of Banbury-based Aplins Solicitors, further extending its presence into Oxfordshire and bringing its total number of offices to six.

It is an exciting development for the Legal 500 firm which already operates in Coventry, Nuneaton, Leamington Spa, Southam and Stratford-upon-Avon and it is their second acquisition in the last five years.

The move has resulted in Alsters Kelley becoming one of the largest solicitor’s firms in the region and will significantly increase their turnover.

Fourteen members of staff at Aplins, plus the three current partners will remain at the firm, taking the total Alsters Kelley workforce to 100.

Lisa Blizzard, Director, AK; Philip Waters, Aplins; Cathy Wahlberg, MD at AK; Neil Raiseborough, Director at AK; Miranda Tarrant, Aplins; Robert Henshaw; Aplins and Julie McGarrigle, Director at AK.

Aplins, which is situated in West Bar, Banbury was established in 1739 and has a long history. It currently offers services in Private Client and Conveyancing.

The deal will allow the firm, which will become known as Alsters Kelley incorporating Aplins, to extend its range of services throughout Banbury and the surrounding areas, whilst continuing to provide a high level of personal service for which it has always been renowned.

Cathy Wahlberg, Managing Director at Alsters Kelley, said: “The acquisition of Aplins marks the start of an exciting new chapter for both firms.

“Aplins boasts an impressive pedigree and has a highly talented and experienced workforce. It has an excellent reputation throughout the Banbury area and the acquisition seemed like the next natural step in Alsters Kelley’s own journey.

“It provides us with an excellent platform for growth and we look forward to welcoming every member of the workforce to our team and developing the business in the years to come for the benefit of both the staff and our clients.”

Both firms pride themselves on their friendly, approachable service combined with expert legal advice with Alsters Kelley operating on the mantra of being kind, helpful and excellent in the delivery of its service at all times.

Indeed, it was this ethos which attracted partners Philip Waters, Miranda Tarrant and Robert Henshaw and gave them the confidence that it was the right fit for both the firm and its clients.

Philip Waters, Senior Partner at Aplins commented: “After years of operating as a small practice, the time had come for us to seek new opportunities.

The legal landscape has changed significantly during that time, becoming a great deal more complex with the requirement for increased technology.

“It was however important that we shared the same professional ethics. In a practice such as ours consistency and continuity are essential.

“Equally important however was Alsters Kelley’s ability to introduce new technologies and increased expertise which will serve as a major boost to the firm and mark a new era for the business.

“The future looks very exciting and we are all very much looking forward to working with the Alsters Kelley team.”