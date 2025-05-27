Sole traders & property landlords - Be prepared!

Are you a sole trader business owner, a property landlord or a combination of both?

If so, you need to be aware for what has been described as ‘one of the biggest changes to Self-Assessed Income in Years’

You may have recently received a letter from HMRC, telling you that from the beginning of Tax Year 2026/27, you must conform to their new Making Tax Digital (MTD) Rules.

This will affect you if you fall into the following Income Bands; -

Tax Year 2026/27 Income of £50,000 or more. Tax Year 2027/28 Income of between £30,000 and £50,000. Tax Year 2028/29 Income of between £20,000 and £30,000.

You will, if you fit into any of these Bands, be required to; -

Prepare timely digital record keeping for your Income and Expenditure.

Make Quarterly Accounts Submissions each Tax Year to HMRC.

Year End Reporting.

“We are preparing ourselves to help the growing number of Self Assessed Taxpayers, who will be caught up in the new ruling at some stage in the coming 3 Tax Years”, says Brian Dormer, director of established local firm Cooper Curtis Accountants.

