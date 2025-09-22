Small Business award winner

This achievement is a testament to the incredible dedication, skill, and resilience of our team — past and present.

For over 125 years, Banbury Postiche has continued to evolve, adapt, and innovate, and this award is recognition of that shared commitment to excellence. A huge thank you to our amazing staff, customers, and partners who make our journey possible. Here’s to the next chapter in our story of change and growth.

Banbury Postiche celebrates Cherwell Small Business Award win

Banbury Postiche is proud to announce that the company has been named the winner of the Cherwell Small Business Award.

Founded in 1920, the Banbury-based business has been serving the hair and wig-making industry for over 125 years, continually adapting to meet the needs of its customers while preserving traditional craftsmanship. Today, Banbury Postiche enjoys a global presence in the wig-making sector, supplying products and expertise worldwide.

A key factor in the company’s success has been the dedication of its team. Remarkably, over 75% of employees have more than 10 years of service, demonstrating loyalty, commitment, and pride in their craft. This collective experience has been central to the company’s ability to grow and evolve across generations.

Managing Director [Nick Allen] said: "Winning the Cherwell Small Business Award is a huge honour. It’s a recognition of the hard work and passion of our staff — both past and present — who have shaped Banbury Postiche into the business it is today.

"To have so many long-serving team members is something very special, and we are proud to be taking our Banbury heritage onto a global stage."

As Banbury Postiche celebrates this achievement, the company looks forward to continuing its tradition of innovation, growth, and service to customers both locally and around the world.