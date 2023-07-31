Sky is the limit for Banbury-based Amazing Lofts

Banbury-based loft storage specialists Amazing Lofts has reached lofty milestones in its first year of trading.

It has broken the £1M revenue ceiling in year one, created more than 30 jobs and has ambitions to grow strongly over the next five-years.

The firm specialises in elevated loft boarding to transform lofts into safe, secure and well-insulated storage spaces.

Business has soared for Amazing Lofts, with its owners Kevin Baker, Richard Blane and Neal Thorne putting their success down to the demand from property owners to improve their homes and their dedication to customer service.

Amazing Loft owners and directors, left to right Kevin Baker, Richard Blane and Neal Thorne

Mr Baker said: “We’re hugely encouraged by a strong performance in our first year of trading, we’ve built a strong, highly skilled team and our customer reviews are five-star.

“We’ve got a solid platform to build on and look forward to significant continued growth.”

Amazing Lofts offers a variety of add-on services including installation of ladders, loft hatches and Velux windows as well as a series of energy efficiency improvement measures including loft insulation, LED lighting and foil roof lining.

“There is a strong demand from homeowners seeking ways to radically improve storage solutions and energy efficiency,” added Mr Baker. “Our service provides both, which delivers excellent value for our customers.”

Founded in Banbury, Oxfordshire, Amazing Lofts is the fastest growing loft storage specialist in the UK, with depots also in Bristol, Watford and Colchester to enable it to serve the south.

The company prides itself on its user-friendly, efficient services, and all work is carried out by fully qualified and insured technicians and electricians and subject to a lifetime warranty, with most jobs taking a day or less.

Mr Blane said: “We are dedicated to delivering a professional, reliable, friendly service and an exceptional product. We’re proud of our growth to date and the many happy customers we have served and the jobs we have created.”

Mr Thorne said: “Our loft boarding solutions are a great way to optimise storage space in your home while investing in energy and money-saving measures including loft insulation and LED lighting.

“All the products are made from recycled materials in the UK where possible, and we are Which Trusted Traders, Government Trustmark Approved and Federation of Master Builders Certified. This means all our staff are fully trained and insured, with a lifetime warranty on all works and factory guarantee on all products.”

Amazing Lofts works on old and new-build domestic and commercial properties and has recently undertaken work for the University of Oxford.