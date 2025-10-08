Showcasing the future of care at Haddenham Park at special event

Healthcare Professionals Welcomed to Haddenham Park Sector Event Healthcare professionals and sector partners gathered at Haddenham Park at the beginning of October for a special Sector Event. As pioneers within the care sector, it was an opportunity to showcase the latest in care technology and future-forward solutions, all designed to enrich the care experience and shape a more compassionate, innovative future.

A Celebration with the Care Sector Community

Guests were warmly welcomed with a champagne and canapé reception, accompanied by the soft sounds of live music. Tours of the beautifully designed care home and retirement apartments were led by members of the Haddenham Park and Majesticare leadership team. The tours provided much more than just a glimpse of the stunning interiors; they revealed the thoughtful craftsmanship and attention to detail behind the design. Every element reflects a commitment to creating environments that genuinely support the wellbeing of both residents and the dedicated teams who care for them.

The Innovation & Technology Showcase

From right to left, Majesticare's CEO Angela Boxhall and our CRM Ann-Marie pictured with Sanjay Dhrona and Avnish Goyal.

The highlight of the day was the Innovation and Technology Showcase, staged in the welcoming community room. This hands-on experience introduced some of the most forward-thinking solutions in the care sector, each selected for its potential to enhance wellbeing, promote independence, and raise standards of excellence in care:

Alexa Smart Properties – empowering independence through intuitive voice-activated support.

– empowering independence through intuitive voice-activated support. Nobi Smart Lighting – discreet intelligent lighting with fall-prevention alerts for safety day and night.

– discreet intelligent lighting with fall-prevention alerts for safety day and night. PainChek – advanced technology for compassionate pain assessment and management, particularly where communication may be limited.

– advanced technology for compassionate pain assessment and management, particularly where communication may be limited. Mobii – an immersive, interactive projector delivering sensory enrichment and meaningful engagement.

– an immersive, interactive projector delivering sensory enrichment and meaningful engagement. Ayla Cognitive Therapy – the world’s leading non-drug dementia treatment by Brain+.

– the world’s leading non-drug dementia treatment by Brain+. GERT Simulator Training – allowing caregivers to experience age-related changes first-hand, deepening understanding and empathy.

This immersive showcase provided guests with valuable insight into how innovation, empathy, and thoughtful design can combine to elevate the standard of care. It sparked powerful conversations and inspired new thinking about a future where technology and humanity work in harmony.

A Lasting Impression of Haddenham Park

Bright balloons and thoughtful gifts marking a day of innovation and celebration at Haddenham Park!

The Sector Event was more than a celebration of a new home; it was an opportunity to share a vision for the future of care. Through purposeful design, meaningful collaboration, and a commitment to innovation, Haddenham Park is setting new benchmarks for excellence and shaping a brighter, more compassionate future for residents, care teams, and the wider community.

To find out more about Haddenham Park Care Home & Apartments, call 01844 390300 or visit www.haddenhampark.co.uk