Show some love for Banbury market as part of national initiative

Residents and visitors are encouraged to show Banbury market some love as part of a national initiative. (Photo: Cherwell District Council).

Cherwell District Council is supporting the National Association of British Markets’ Love Your Local Market campaign, running until Saturday, May 31.

This year’s campaign message is ‘made by markets’ and comes at a busy time for Banbury market: a pitch fee waiver in February and March saw a healthy increase in traders.

Councillor Ian Middleton, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “Supporting the Love Your Local Market campaign isn’t just about shopping locally, it’s about investing in the heart of our communities.

“Street markets can be the launch pad for budding entrepreneurs and are the lifeblood of many small businesses. They bring vibrancy and bustle to our towns, support independent traders, and offer fresh, affordable produce and other unique products along with a personal touch you won’t find anywhere else. By choosing to buy local, we help these businesses to thrive and keep our high streets alive.

“We have wonderful local markets held weekly across Cherwell, and I would encourage residents to embrace the beautiful spring weather and explore what our traders have to offer.”

Banbury Charter Market is held on Thursdays and Saturdays at Market Place from 9am to 4pm.

A monthly farmers’ market is held in Deddington Market Place on the fourth Saturday of every month from 9am to 12.30pm.

Further afield in the Cherwell district, Bicester Market is held every Friday on Sheep Street from 9am to 4.30pm, and Kidlington Market operates from the High Street on Fridays and Saturdays from 9am to 4.30pm.

Further information about the district markets can be found online.