Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at the BCA (British Car Auctions) used car selling centre near Banbury have expressed their shock after being told around 200 jobs are at risk as the company prepares to relocate.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workers at the BCA Chipping Warden Remarketing Centre were told on Tuesday (January 28) that its site on the Appletree Trading Estate would close for good in 45 days.

Workers have told the Banbury Guardian that the company – which stores, refurbishes and sells used cars – is making 200 redundancies. We asked the business to clarify this but they refused to disclose this information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One worker, who has worked at the site for several years and wishes to remain anonymous, said: “There are now a lot of people at BCA very upset about the decision.

An aerial view of the BCA Remarketing Centre at Chipping Warden.

“We had no notice, the announcement about 200 redundancies and the centre relocating to Bedford just came completely out of the blue.

“Just before Christmas we were getting told to up production and we were smashing a lot more cars out than normal and this is the thanks we get for it!

“I’m now in my 60s and I feel like I’m too old to get another job but too young to retire. I feel like I’ve been thrown into limbo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for BCA said: “BCA confirmed that the Chipping Warden Remarketing Centre is set to relocate to other sites it operates in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire and has opened consultation with staff.

“Like all businesses, BCA needs to evolve it’s operational base in line with its growth journey and the changing external environment and needs of our customers to ensure we continue to provide market leading service and support.”

The BCA centre in Chipping Warden is one of 27 sites the business operates across the UK. BCA is the largest used car business in the UK and reportedly employs around 2,000 people.

Last year, it was announced that BCA’s Thurleigh site near Bedford was expanding by over 200 acres with around 100 new jobs created.

The company was founded in 1946 by David Wickins but has been owned by the Constellation Automotive Group since 2020.