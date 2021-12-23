A contemporary new home designed by Shipston-based Hayward Smart Architects ​and built in Sibford Ferris has won Build It Magazine 2021 Award for ‘Best Self Build Home.' (Submitted photo)

The Long House was designed by Shipston-based practice Hayward Smart Architects as the forever home for Jan and Diana Thompson. The building takes its inspiration from the local style of surrounding North Oxfordshire but incorporates modern materials and green technologies.

It was important for the Thompsons that the new dwelling was environmentally friendly, so it is highly insulated with triple glazed windows and door openings which make the most of the views and natural light. A mechanical ventilation system and air source heat pump (for heating and hot water) provide a living environment that is both comfortable and clean.

The project was shortlisted by the writers and editors of Build It Magazine, with the winner decided by readers’ votes.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A contemporary new home designed by Shipston-based Hayward Smart Architects and built in Sibford Ferris has won Build It Magazine 2021 Award for ‘Best Self Build Home.' (Submitted photo)

Rob Statham, the project's architect, accepted the award on behalf of the clients at a ceremony in London last month on November 26.

Practice Director Simon Hayward said: “We are delighted that the Long House has won this award. It is a credit to all involved, most notably Jan and Diana who had the confidence and trust in Hayward Smart Architects to design a home for them to enjoy during their retirement.”

Jan and Diana are thrilled with the award. They told Simon and Rob at the outset that they wanted an award-winning project.

Reflecting on the process from when they first purchased the land, which included the adjacent ‘Small House’, Jan said: “It took far longer, almost four years, than we expected to get the house built.”

A contemporary new home designed by Shipston-based Hayward Smart Architects ​and built in Sibford Ferris has won Build It Magazine 2021 Award for ‘Best Self Build Home.' (Submitted photo)

Having to overcome planning hurdles before detail drawings and construction could even begin, there were a number of difficulties along the way that challenged the whole project team.

Diana added: “It was worth the wait, and we are so pleased with our finished home. The open plan kitchen, dining and living space is particularly special with its double height ceiling, great natural light and framed views out to the landscape beyond.”