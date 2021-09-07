Shipston baker and former primary school teacher launches baking workshops

From doughnuts to baking an English afternoon tea or a gluten-free birthday cake,Susie Whitfield, offers brilliant baking workshops from her home in Shipston through the The Cotswolds Baking Workshop. (Image from The Cotswolds Baking Workshop)

Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, former primary school teacher, Susie Whitfield, set up The Cotswolds Baking Workshop in January 2021. A lifelong and passionate home baker, Susie decided to combine her love of baking, hospitality experience and professional teaching career to create The Cotswolds Baking Workshop.

Susie first began teaching online zoom workshops out of necessity due to lockdown restrictions and these proved so successful that she decided to start running face-to-face baking workshops from her home now restrictions have eased.

Susie’s strapline, ‘Let’s Bake Together!’ perfectly sums up her fun, hands-on approach to her informal and informative baking workshops for small groups of up to six and open to all ages.

The workshops are perfect for a kids’ birthday party, hen parties, grown-up birthdays, team building, a get-together with friends, a fun family day out, an anniversary present to share or a gift for a loved one. Susie will also travel to teach baking skills at private homes, Air B&Bs or other venues in the Cotswolds area, if preferred.

Susie’s baking workshops vary from introducing simple techniques to novice cooks wanting to try their hand at baking to advanced classes for the more experienced home baker seeking to build on their skills.

Susie provides all the ingredients and baking equipment for her workshops and is passionate about championing local artisan suppliers sourcing as much local produce as possible, including flour from local mill, FWP Matthews, Cacklebean eggs, butter from Netherend Farm, Cotswolds cream from North Cotswolds Dairy Co and locally grown fruit, Cotswolds lavender, walnuts and hazelnuts.

The Cotswolds Baking Workshops include Susie’s signature workshop, ‘Perfecting the French Macaron’ as well as American favourites such as bagels, cinnamon buns, cupcakes and brownies. English baking workshops range from proper London market-style doughnuts with the silkiest custard fillings and home-made jams to perfecting classic British bakes and French patisserie skills, such as pastry-based tarts, rolls and desserts.

Seasonal workshops covering Christmas and Easter Baking are also available as is Susie’s new ‘Bake the Book’ workshop where two or three bakes from particularly good recipe books are taught to a group. You can even ask Susie to teach you and one other how to make a particular favourite bake of your choice. She also offers gluten-free baking workshops, and is currently working on ideas for vegan bakers.

Included in the price of each class are all the ingredients and equipment, and everything you make on the day is boxed up ready to take home along with printed recipes of what you’ve baked.