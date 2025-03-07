Shaw Gibbs welcomes Chris Wharton as Outsourcing Partner

Shaw Gibbs is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Wharton as Outsourcing Partner.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaw Gibbs is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Wharton as Outsourcing Partner. With 20 years of experience working with entrepreneurial businesses he specialises in systems selection and transformation within client’s financial functions.

Chris who brings a robust practice background in sectors such as real estate, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and legal; joins Shaw Gibbs from Cooper Parry (previously Haines Watts) in Esher, where he served as an Associate Partner.

Chris expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wharton, Outsourcing Partner - Shaw Gibbs

"I’ve admired Shaw Gibbs from an outside perspective and have heard great things about them from my peers.

Shaw Gibbs are known for being client-relationship driven and understanding clients’ needs inside and out. I am delighted to be a part of the team. "

Sarah Gardener, Head of Outsourcing adds

“As a department who lead on the adoption of software and processes to improve client service, we welcome fresh perspectives and forward-thinking individuals such as Chris who can help to drive change.

Chris was an exceptional candidate and we look forward to the significant contribution his experience will bring to our clients and the firm as a whole.”