Shaw Gibbs welcomes Chris Wharton as Outsourcing Partner

By Fran Kidd
Contributor
Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:39 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 09:44 BST

Shaw Gibbs is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Wharton as Outsourcing Partner. With 20 years of experience working with entrepreneurial businesses he specialises in systems selection and transformation within client’s financial functions.

Chris who brings a robust practice background in sectors such as real estate, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and legal; joins Shaw Gibbs from Cooper Parry (previously Haines Watts) in Esher, where he served as an Associate Partner.

Chris expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating

Chris Wharton, Outsourcing Partner - Shaw Gibbs

"I’ve admired Shaw Gibbs from an outside perspective and have heard great things about them from my peers.

Shaw Gibbs are known for being client-relationship driven and understanding clients’ needs inside and out. I am delighted to be a part of the team. "

Sarah Gardener, Head of Outsourcing adds

“As a department who lead on the adoption of software and processes to improve client service, we welcome fresh perspectives and forward-thinking individuals such as Chris who can help to drive change.

Chris was an exceptional candidate and we look forward to the significant contribution his experience will bring to our clients and the firm as a whole.”

