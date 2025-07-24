Shaw Gibbs supports agricultural community with land development seminar series

Shaw Gibbs, a leading accountancy and business advisory practice, has shown its support for the agricultural community through a dedicated series of seminars. The events brought together landowners, investors, agents and legal professionals to address key questions and explore the complexities of land development.

The first ‘From Plot to Profit’ seminar took place at Shaw Gibbs’ Banbury Road office in Summertown, with three further seminars held in Winchester, Farnham and Northampton throughout July.

The expert panel was led by Naomi Stewart, Head of Tax at Shaw Gibbs and Partner of Martin and Company (part of the Shaw Gibbs Group), with speakers Jacob Taylor from RO Land, Tom Sater from RO Energy and Paul Sams from Dutton Gregory Solicitors. The discussion explored tax implications, legal considerations, opportunities in renewable energy and common pitfalls when navigating the increasingly complex development landscape.

“It was wonderful to host the first seminar in our ‘From Plot to Profit’ series in our Summertown office, and we were pleased to see it so well-attended,” said Naomi. “During the discussion, panellists shared some brilliant insights that we’re sure will be invaluable for landowners considering development, helping them to better understand the process and maximise their potential returns.

“Today’s development landscape can be tricky to navigate, particularly with recent changes to policy and regulations. That’s why it was important for Shaw Gibbs and our fellow contributors to share our expertise with landowners, to support them in making informed decisions with confidence.”

Following the panel discussion, the audience engaged in a Q&A session, with topics ranging from recent tax reforms and structuring land sales to considerations for small-scale developments.

One seminar attendee commented: “It was an interesting event with really knowledgeable speakers. We’re looking to grow our development business, so there were plenty of useful takeaways that I’d like to discuss further with industry professionals.”

Shaw Gibbs is a top 40 accountancy practice with offices in across Central and Southern England.