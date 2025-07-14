SE-Solicitors unveils ‘Separate Together™’ - A unique legal service empowering unmarried couples to separate amicably with one unified team

SE-Solicitors is proud to announce Separate Together™, a new legal service created specifically for unmarried couples seeking to separate amicably, efficiently, and with reduced legal costs.

Unique to SE-Solicitors, ‘Separate Together™’ enables unmarried couples to work together collaboratively with one unified legal team, comprising a skilled Lawyer Mediator and a highly experienced Consultant Barrister. This cohesive, end to end approach empowers both individuals to reach fair and informed agreements on finances, property, and, where relevant, arrangements for children, without the need for costly and time-consuming traditional legal proceedings. Where agreements prove difficult, the service also offers a clear and structured pathway to streamline the court process and minimise stress and disruption.

The launch of Separate Together™ follows the success of SE-Solicitors’ Divorce Together® service, which allows married couples who are separating to use one legal team. Building on the positive outcomes and client feedback from Divorce Together, this new service extends the same compassionate and cost- effective approach to those separating outside of marriage.

Monicka Rai, SE-Solicitors’ highly skilled and empathetic Lawyer Mediator, plays a central role in this innovative offering. With extensive experience supporting couples through separation, Monicka adopts a calm and neutral approach, working with each person individually and together to gather key information and facilitate construction discussions aimed at narrowing areas of disagreements. Her role is to build clarity, encourage understanding and promote cooperation, empowering both parties to reach a fair and respectful resolution where each voice is heard and valued.

Also at the heart of the process is SE-Solicitors Consultant Barrister, Michael George of 3PB, who brings over 30 years of experience to the team. Michael offers a sharp, neutral evaluation of the likely court outcome, providing couples with clarity and insight they need to make informed decisions. Working together, Monicka and Michael empower couples to reach amicable, out of court agreements grounded in mutual respect.

Patrick Mulcare, Managing Director and Head of the Family Team at SE-Solicitors comments: ‘We’re incredibly proud and delighted to offer Separate Together™- a service that reflects our commitment to modern, compassionate legal solutions. For unmarried couples, separation can be especially challenging, and this service provides a clear, respectful, and cost-effective way forward. By combining the expertise of our Lawyer Mediator and Consultant Barrister, we’re helping couples reach fair outcomes without unnecessary conflict or delay.’

In addition to reducing legal fees and the emotional toll of traditional separation proceedings, Separate Together™ supports faster, more cooperative resolutions, especially valuable where children are involved. The service also provides access to a network of additional professionals, such as financial advisors and pension specialists to enable holistic tailored support.

To learn more or book an appointment, please visit www.se-solicitors.co.uk/separate-together