SE-Solicitors shines bright at the British Conveyancing Awards

We are delighted to announce that SE-Solicitors have been awarded Highly Commended in the Conveyancing Law Firm of the Year - South category at this year’s British Conveyancing Awards. This recognition is a tremendous honour and reflects the unwavering dedication and effort of our team.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Conveyancing Awards, now in their fifth year, were initially launched in 2020/21 to celebrate the resilience and dedication of conveyancers during the COVID-19 pandemic. These awards have swiftly become a prestigious event in the legal calendar, recognising law firms, individuals, and property businesses nationwide for their commitment to excellence, innovation, and client-focused service.

At SE-Solicitors, our conveyancing team bring unrivalled expertise to all property transactions, from modest homes and new builds to high-value country estates. Drawing on our vast experience in property transactions, we focus on clear communication, meticulous attention to detail, and a personal approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence through exceptional service and client care, as well as our dedication to continuous improvement. We are grateful to be acknowledged as a leading conveyancing firm in the South and are proud of the positive impact we have had on our clients’.

SE-Solicitors, a leading law firm in the heart of England with offices in Banbury, Bicester and Brackley have been awarded Highly Commended in the Conveyancing Law Firm of the Year - South category at this year’s British Conveyancing Awards.

SE-Solicitors’ Director and Head of Residential Property, Guy Stephenson comments:

“We are delighted to receive this recognition which underscores the hard work and dedication of our entire residential property department.Not only does it highlight the quality of our people, it reinforces our commitment to provide a comprehensive service that includes clear communication and responsiveness every step of the way.”

Our team of 34 solicitors, licensed conveyancers, paralegals and conveyancing assistants are located across our three offices in Banbury, Bicester and Brackley. Find out more here