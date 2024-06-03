Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SE-Solicitors have been awarded with Lexcel 6.1, the latest version of a highly regarded legal practice accreditation.

Lexcel is an internationally recognised legal practice quality mark, administrated by The Law Society (link) for client care, compliance, and case and practice management. In August 2023 only 8 per cent of UK law firms were Lexcel accredited.

SE-Solicitors’ rigorous Lexcel assessment took place in April, featuring interviews with members of staff as well as in-depth reviews of how legal cases and information are managed to ensure they meet required standards of excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assessment report praises and congratulates SE-Solicitors on its diligent approach and considerable achievement in demonstrating good operating practices across the firm’s wide range of specialist practice areas throughout their 3 offices. Strategic planning and financial management were assessed as ‘excellent’ in addition to commenting that client communication was ‘regular, clear, comprehensive and provided good information’.

SE-Solicitors recognised for excellence with latest LEXCEL accreditation

In the assessment SE-Solicitors demonstrated good people management with ‘very good’ appraisals which are ‘carefully carried out’ and evidence of ‘active support in developing its staff to become fee-earners’.

Lucy Gordon, Director at SE-Solicitors, comments: ‘For us, achieving the Lexcel quality mark is all about giving our clients and staff the very best service and care and that means managing the practice and their interests to the highest standards.

Gaining Lexcel accreditation is no mean feat, but we are committed to continuous improvement and are immensely proud of our teams in achieving this accreditation, a beacon of quality to clients and potential clients alike.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SE-Solicitors provide individuals and businesses with a full range of high-quality legal services across specialist practice areas, with a particular focus on complex, multidimensional interests and private wealth, property, and commercial matters.