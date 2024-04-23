SE-Solicitors expands debt recovery services with specialist property recovery acquisition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The acquisition brings over a strong, highly experienced team led by Andy Goater, with over 25 years’ experience, Andy has significant expertise in ground rent and service charge recoveries, advising both property managing agents and freeholders nationally with discretion and professionalism to help them achieve successful outcomes.

With Andy and the team’s experience, the Debt Recovery Department at SE-Solicitors has expanded their offerings to provide Residential Property Managing Agents, Management Companies and Built to Rent (BTR) landlords with specialist services including debt recovery, rent arrears recovery, and service charge recovery, in addition to non-contentious property services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing with them a wealth of clients, the expertise of the team is a significant addition to the already strong Debt Recovery Department who are recognised as a Top Tier practice in the Legal 500.

SE-Solicitors New Property Recovery Team

Andy, who joined SE-Solicitors as Debt Recovery Operations Manager and Head of the new Property Debt Collection service, comments on the move:

“I am delighted to have joined SE-Solicitors. Having known SE for a number of years as an established leading regional law firm with a strong reputation, I was very keen to join and bring my property collection expertise. To be joined by my highly experienced specialist team who work so effectively together is the icing on the cake.”

Richard Gwynne, Director and Head of SE-Solicitors’ Debt Recovery Department shares his thoughts on the merger:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As one of the top Debt Recovery practices in the UK, we are thrilled to expand our collection services to the professional property market. The acquisition brings a highly experienced team of Andy, Annette, Lisa and Callum. Their calibre and dedication to clients is a great fit and we warmly welcome them to SE-Solicitors.”