SE-Solicitors celebrates advancement in the Legal 500 rankings

SE-Solicitors, a leading law firm in the heart of England, is celebrating its success in the recent Legal 500 awards, reflecting their high-quality legal expertise. The firm has advanced in the rankings, with their Family Practice awarded Tier Two, their Banking & Finance Team placed on the ‘Practice to Watch’ list, and their Debt Recovery Department retaining its Top Tier ranking. In total, SE-Solicitors received recognition for nine of their specialist practice areas and recommendations for 20 of their lawyers.

The Legal 500 2025 edition, the leading guide to the best practices in the UK’s legal industry, once again awarded SE-Solicitors a Top Tier ranking for their renowned Debt Recovery Practice. This department handles complex cases, working with a large portfolio of regional, national, and international clients to recover debts across all industries.

Each year, the Legal 500 conducts extensive research into each applicant firm and their departments, holding interviews and collecting feedback from clients about their perceptions of the lawyers and practice areas. Through this rigorous process, they effectively recognise excellence in the industry, highlighting SE-Solicitors for their outstanding performance.

The expanding Family Department at SE-Solicitors, led by Managing Director Patrick Mulcare, celebrated an increase in ranking to Tier Two. This recognition is due to their innovative approach and particular expertise in cross-border matters, international assets, and domestic abuse cases. Their new service offering, Divorce Together, was highlighted as a notable alternative option for dispute resolution in family divorce and separation cases.

SE-Solicitors Private Client team has once again been recognised for their excellence. David Endicott has retained his coveted position in the Legal 500 ‘Hall of Fame’, while department head Lucy Gordon continues to shine as a ‘Leading Individual’ for the third consecutive year.

The firm’s niche Banking & Finance Dispute practice was labelled ‘one to watch’ in recognition of its technical expertise and excellent client offerings. Additionally, two lawyers were awarded the rank of ‘Leading Associates,’ and 20 were nominated as ‘Recommended Lawyers’ across the various practice areas, showcasing the firm’s all-round expertise.

SE-Solicitors’ Managing Director, Patrick Mulcare comments “We are delighted to have retained such excellent rankings in this year’s Legal 500. Maintaining our Top Tier Ranking demonstrates our unwavering commitment to achieving the best outcomes and providing exceptional service for our clients. The recognition of our leading Family Team for their innovation and expertise in handling complex cases, alongside the acknowledgment of our rapidly developing Banking & Finance Practice, highlights our success as a firm. I would like to thank all of our clients for their wonderful feedback about our departments and lawyers. It is fantastic to see so many of our staff recognised for their legal expertise.”