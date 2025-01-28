Rigby Group celebrates 50 years of innovation, growth, global impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rigby Group, based in Stratford Upon Avon, Europe's largest private technology investor and one of the UK’s most successful family companies, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of a remarkable journey that has seen it grow from humble beginnings into a global business powerhouse.

Launched with a £2,000 investment from humble beginnings in Liverpool, in five decades the company has become an international operation supporting over 9,000 employees and contractors in nine countries – working at the forefront of transformative change in technology, philanthropy and sustainable business practices. One in five colleagues have been part of Rigby Group’s success over the long-term – more than 2,000 current staff have stayed with the business for 10 or more years, with 1,000 of them reaching 20 years of service.

Founded by Sir Peter Rigby in 1975, after circumstances forced him to relinquish his dream of becoming a pilot in order to financially support his family, Rigby Group has grown into a diversified enterprise spanning technology, airports and real estate with an annual turnover of £3.7bn. Most recently the Rigby family were recognised as the 39th largest taxpayers in the UK in the 2025 Sunday Times Tax List.

The Group’s first and flagship business, SCC - now Europe’s largest privately-owned IT services company - serves over 2,500 customers, enabling 5 million users in 50 countries. Sir Peter’s sons, Steve and James Rigby, joined the family business in the 1990s, and today lead the Group as Co-CEOs.

Long recognised for his exceptional contribution to the business community, Sir Peter was knighted in 2002 for services to IT and business in the West Midlands, before in 2021 becoming the first British-born businessman to receive France’s highest honour, the Legion d'honneur.

Sir Peter Rigby, Founder and Chairman of Rigby Group, said: "From day one, we set out to value our people, innovate for our customers, and give back to the communities we work in. As we celebrate this landmark year, those principles remain at the heart of everything we do.

“We are 100% family owned, and we are steadfastly committed to looking after our people and realising the potential of the communities they live and work in. Above all, we always try to do the right thing, and I am proud of the efforts we make to harness the UK’s skilled talent and foster innovation, growth and job opportunities.”

Rigby Group’s success is a testament to the strength of family leadership. Headquartered in the West Midlands, the company is strongly committed to, and believes in, the future of the UK, with the Rigby family maintaining a strong focus on giving back to the society their businesses operate in.

The Rigby Foundation, founded by Sir Peter in 1992 and today chaired by Steve Rigby, has supported numerous charities and good causes covering entrepreneurship, youth services and culture, with its newest initiative aiming to empower young people in the West Midlands.

Steve Rigby, Co-CEO of Rigby Group, said: “With our strong West Midlands roots, Rigby Group is a great example of what a home-grown family business can achieve in the UK and on a global stage with a clear vision, hard work, and talented teams. By cultivating the right entrepreneurial environment in which family businesses can thrive I believe many more could do the same.”

SCC remains the cornerstone business of Rigby Group today, contributing to turnover across the Group of £3.3bn in 2024. A significant recent success was SCC France being appointed as an Official Supporter of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, managing all IT procurement, supply and maintenance throughout the event.

Reflecting an ethos blending innovation with responsibility, last week Rigby Group and SCC were announced as key sponsors of Tech Nation’s Rising Stars - OnetoWin national pitch competition, an initiative to find and nurture both nascent UK tech businesses and the brightest talent in the industry.

James Rigby, Co-CEO of Rigby Group and SCC EMEA CEO, said: “There is no bigger global event than the Olympics. We are immensely proud that SCC France provided the essential IT infrastructure which powered the Paris 2024 Games, providing and servicing all event technology and delivering a full recycling service in line with digital responsibility and to support the circular economy.

“Our success as an Official Supporter of the Paris Games is just one example of how we deliver for our customers. And none of it would be possible without our people, who continue to be the backbone to our success. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank every colleague across Rigby Group for their continued effort and commitment to our success.”

To mark the 50th Anniversary, Rigby Group will hold a series of activities, events, and philanthropic initiatives throughout 2025 to celebrate its achievements and honour its employees, customers and partners.