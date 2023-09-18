Retirement community manager wins national award for supporting older people in Banbury
A retirement community manager has won a national award for her determination and hard work supporting older people in Banbury.
Carla Davies, estate manager at Foxhall Court, has won the ‘Rising Star’ award at the Association of Residential Managing Agents (ARMA) awards for 2023.
Carla has been in post for just over a year. The judges found she is a valued member of the team, utterly committed to her role and that she has helped create a sense of vibrancy and warmth among the homeowners at Foxhall Court.
On winning the award Carla said “I am proud to have been given this recognition. My homeowners and colleagues have put their trust in me, we lean on each other for support, and they have helped me achieve this success.”
The award submission noted that ‘Carla leads her team well and is always supportive of them to ensure they grow professionally while always delivering the highest standards of service to their homeowners. From talking to Carla, you cannot help but be impressed by her dedication, positivity, and sheer ‘can-do’ attitude: nothing is too much trouble for her.’
Fiona Carleton, managing director of management services at McCarthy Stone (who owns Foxhall Court), said: “I am delighted that Carla has won this award. She has stepped up and supported our homeowners and gone above and beyond the call of duty in many instances. She is a truly valued member of our team. I would like to offer my congratulations to Carla for all her hard work”.