Restaurant review: Castle at Edgehill pub and restaurant is well worth an evening out

The Castle at Edgehill pub and restaurant (Submitted photo)

We booked a table like usual for the evening out at The Castle at Edgehill pub and were delighted to learn we had the best seat in the house with an amazing view of the sunset overlooking the countryside.

As an American working and living in England I am a huge fan of castles and all the history behind them. It was great to have a table over looking the hillside famous for the Battle of Edgehill.

The castle sits at a location overlooking the spot where Charles I raised the standard at the Battle of Edgehill in 1642 - the first major battle in the English Civil War between the Royalist forces and the Parliamentarian Army commanded by the Earl of Essex.

The location is not only a great place for an evening out but a great place to showcase the area to visitors with its stunning views.

Once seated my wife and I ordered drinks and a starter each.

My starter choice, the BBQ chicken wings, was probably my favourite part of the entire three-course meal. The wings were second to none, speaking as an American who is very familiar with wings in all their different guises. The barbecue sauce was light and morish, and the meat fell right off bones. What seemed like a bottomless bowl of wings was an excellent starter item and great value for money.

The delicious Castle Burger off the Evening Menu from The Castle at Edgehill restaurant and pub

In contrast the starter my wife ordered, the king prawns with chilli, garlic, sambuca with toasted sourdough, was not quite as good value for money but she still enjoyed it. It was about twice the price of the barbecue wings and with about half the portion size.

Due to the fact there seemed to be at least a dozen barbecue wings with my starter I wasn’t quite ready for my main course when it arrived.

But the Castle Burger with crispy bacon, cheese and fries was very tasty. I would highly recommend the burger, especially if you’ve arrived at the pub and are in the mood for some good old fashion pub food.

My wife ordered the pulled duck, caramelised red onion, blue cheese, poached pear summer salad.

Duck salad off the Evening Menu at The Castle at Edgehill pub and restaurant

She said: "The pulled duck salad with poached pear and blue cheese was light, and the meat was lean not fatty as is sometimes the case with duck. The pear was a great contrast to the duck. The blue cheese was subtle and blended well with the crisp texture of summer salad leaves.”

While the dessert menu looked great and included lots of options from vanilla Pannacotta with raspberry compote to a vegan chocolate brownie or berry Mascarpone tart we decided to order ice cream.

What caught my attention off the dessert menu was the Warwickshire Ice Cream, which inferred how it was locally made. But our waiter did not seem to know where in Warwickshire it was from and told us it was made nearby in Warwickshire. However, the ice cream definitely tasted very nice.

For more information on The Castle at Edgehill restaurant and pub see its website here https://castleatedgehill.co.uk/

Food from The Castle at Edgehill pub and restaurant (Submitted photo)