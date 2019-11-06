Relaunch of Banbury Bowl announced

The venue has been shut for nine months

The Cherwell Street venue was previously operated by Lakeside Superbowl and then latterly by MFA BOWL (UK) which collapsed into administration leading to the closure of the facility in February.

Disco Bowl were handed the keys in October and immediately began the refurbishment which will include brand new kitchen facilities, flooring, furniture, party room, NAMCO arcade and 20 lanes of bowling.

General manager, Becky Arnold, who was born in Banbury, said. “I’ve always had an interest in the sport and even used to bowl at Lakeside with my family when I was younger.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this project, my background is nightclubs so the fusion of bowling with a new fun concept that this company will bring excites me a lot - it's going to be a great asset to the town."

She added: "Our investment will continue to attract families, parties, nights out and corporate bookings alike and we provide a great setting for parties, events, conferences and Christmas dos.

"We can provide catering and have in house facilities along with a catalogue of entertainment options. The diary is filling up so get in touch and host your function in your own bowling alley."

Food and drink offerings will include handmade pizzas, collection of gins, cocktails, craft beers and milkshakes.

The bowl anticipates creating more jobs in all areas of the business, another boost for the town.

Disco Bowl managing director, Pete Terry said: “This site is a historic bowling alley and has sadly fell into disrepair due to the neglect of the previous operator.

"We are delighted to be able to reinvigorate this site and bring it up to modern standards so that our customers get the experience they deserve.

"We have already made positive changes and cant wait to relaunch this site."