Regional law firm SE-Solicitors shortlisted for British Family Law Award

SE-Solicitors, with offices located in the heart of England in Banbury, Bicester and Brackley have been announced as a finalist for The Family Innovator Award in recognition of their new service called Divorce Together™.

The British Family Law Awards celebrates excellence in the profession, bringing the family law community together for its biggest night of the year. The Family Law Awards recognises the important, valuable work of family lawyers across the country, and commemorates their successes and achievements.

The Family Innovator award is judged on genuine innovation and has acknowledged SE-Solicitors for the groundbreaking delivery of their unparalleled new Divorce service. Considered as an exciting development in current processes, the Divorce Together™ service is delivered by just one shared legal team of a skilled family mediator Monika Rai and a highly experienced family barrister Michael George helping couples to separate amicably and fairly.

Patrick Mulcare, Director and Head of Family Law department at SE-Solicitors said " We are delighted to receive this recognition for the innovation of Divorce Together™. Our team are passionate that this cost-effective service will help our clients work together amicably through their separation.

"Offering couples the high-quality skills and experience of one shared legal team willsave time and reduce conflict. Our Mediator and Consultant Barrister team guide our clients through every step of the process, whilst saving them money in what can be an already difficult situation."

SE-Solicitors’ consultant barrister, Michael George, who also practices in chambers at 3PB, said: "Divorce costs couples far too much in terms of emotional cost and legal fees. Just because a couple do not wish to live together does not mean they cannot work together.

"This genuinely innovative service draws from tried and tested methods empowering divorcing couples to resolve their issues by offering the joint benefits of mediation and independent evaluation of the financial impact of their divorce so they can jointly make a decision on the best way forward. Divorce Together will undoubtedly make a telling contribution to getting simpler and easier divorce settlements."