Rapid Renewables launches wholesale business in Brackley

In only the company’s second year of trading, renewables wholesale distributor, Rapid Renewables, has expanded its business by 100% with the launch of a second location, at a brand new industrial park in Brackley, Northamptonshire.

Supplying renewable energy solutions to commercial and domestic installers across Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire, as well as East and West Midlands regions, Rapid Renewables has invested significantly in the fit-out of the 5,000 square feet unit on Tungsten Park, which includes warehouse racking, mezzanine flooring for stores, reception area and showroom for trade customers and staff offices.

Established in 2022 at the location of its sister company, Rapid Electrical Distributors, based near London Heathrow Airport, Rapid Renewables achieved significant growth in its first twelve months of trading and quadrupled its staff, from the three founding directors to a team of 15.

Rapid Renewables is managed and operated by a team with over 80 years combined experience within the renewables industry with a focus on supplying installers undertaking commercial and domestic solar PV, thermal upgrade and EV charging projects across the UK. The company also provides a design service in support of solar installers.

Pictured at the new unit in Tungsten Park are Moe Hussein (left) Sales Executive and Scott Grant, Director.

Having its own fleet of vans and drivers, who are practised in handling fragile solar panels, means that the company can safely and swiftly deliver premium solar systems, battery storage, air source heat pumps and associated renewable and electrical products directly to installation sites.

Commenting on the opening of its second location, Scott Grant, Co-Director, Rapid Renewables, who is managing the operation in Brackley, said:

“We are delighted to launch our second branch at a brand new business park in Brackley, which opens up a great opportunity to extend our renewables distribution service to trade customers across Northamptonshire and beyond with next day and even same day delivery. Rapid Renewables is a proud distributor of many premium quality solar PV and renewable energy equipment brands and just like our sister company, Rapid Electrical, we have significant product sourcing capability from UK and international suppliers. We are looking forward to supporting the needs of installers as the renewable energy market develops and our first few months of trading have been very encouraging.”