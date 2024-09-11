Rapid Renewables launches wholesale business in Brackley

By Stuart Brooks
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2024, 13:50 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 08:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

In only the company’s second year of trading, renewables wholesale distributor, Rapid Renewables, has expanded its business by 100% with the launch of a second location, at a brand new industrial park in Brackley, Northamptonshire.

Supplying renewable energy solutions to commercial and domestic installers across Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire, as well as East and West Midlands regions, Rapid Renewables has invested significantly in the fit-out of the 5,000 square feet unit on Tungsten Park, which includes warehouse racking, mezzanine flooring for stores, reception area and showroom for trade customers and staff offices.

Established in 2022 at the location of its sister company, Rapid Electrical Distributors, based near London Heathrow Airport, Rapid Renewables achieved significant growth in its first twelve months of trading and quadrupled its staff, from the three founding directors to a team of 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rapid Renewables is managed and operated by a team with over 80 years combined experience within the renewables industry with a focus on supplying installers undertaking commercial and domestic solar PV, thermal upgrade and EV charging projects across the UK. The company also provides a design service in support of solar installers.

Pictured at the new unit in Tungsten Park are Moe Hussein (left) Sales Executive and Scott Grant, Director.placeholder image
Pictured at the new unit in Tungsten Park are Moe Hussein (left) Sales Executive and Scott Grant, Director.

Having its own fleet of vans and drivers, who are practised in handling fragile solar panels, means that the company can safely and swiftly deliver premium solar systems, battery storage, air source heat pumps and associated renewable and electrical products directly to installation sites.

Commenting on the opening of its second location, Scott Grant, Co-Director, Rapid Renewables, who is managing the operation in Brackley, said:

“We are delighted to launch our second branch at a brand new business park in Brackley, which opens up a great opportunity to extend our renewables distribution service to trade customers across Northamptonshire and beyond with next day and even same day delivery. Rapid Renewables is a proud distributor of many premium quality solar PV and renewable energy equipment brands and just like our sister company, Rapid Electrical, we have significant product sourcing capability from UK and international suppliers. We are looking forward to supporting the needs of installers as the renewable energy market develops and our first few months of trading have been very encouraging.”

Related topics:BrackleyNorthamptonshireOxfordshireWest Midlands

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice