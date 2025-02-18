The view of the front of the Sikh Gurdwara on West Street.The view of the front of the Sikh Gurdwara on West Street.
Property focus: Take a look inside Banbury's Sikh Gurdwara that is now up for sale

By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Feb 2025, 17:02 GMT
This photo gallery looks inside the Banbury Sikh community's Gurdwara in Grimsbury, which is now up for sale.

The Sikh Gurdwara on West Street, Grimsbury has been placed on the market with a guide price of £325,000.

It has been placed on the market as the Banbury Sikh community looks to open a new place of worship on Thorpe Close, Banbury.

The West Street property has been converted into a Gurdwara from a four-bedroom home.

It features a large prayer room on the second floor, a lounge area, a cellar and a large kitchen.

The back garden features a large patio area with access from Brunswick Place, which could be adapted if off-road parking is needed.

For more information, contact estate agents Connells on 01295 233398 or visit their office at 33 Bridge Street, Banbury, Oxfordshire, OX16 5PN.

To view online, visit:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/158389592#/?channel=RES_BUY

The ground floor features a large entrance hall with a downstairs cloakroom.

1. Banbury Sikh Gurdwara

The ground floor features a large entrance hall with a downstairs cloakroom. Photo: Submitted Image

The open-plan room on the ground floor leads to the kitchen area.

2. Banbury Sikh Gurdwara

The open-plan room on the ground floor leads to the kitchen area. Photo: Submitted Image

he large open-plan ground floor room has previously served as the dining area.

3. Banbury Sikh Gurdwara

he large open-plan ground floor room has previously served as the dining area. Photo: Submitted Image

The first floor features two double bedrooms that have been used as classrooms or office spaces.

4. Banbury Sikh Gurdwara

The first floor features two double bedrooms that have been used as classrooms or office spaces. Photo: Submitted Image

