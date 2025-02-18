Property focus: Take a look inside Banbury's Sikh Gurdwara that is now up for sale

The Sikh Gurdwara on West Street, Grimsbury has been placed on the market with a guide price of £325,000.

It has been placed on the market as the Banbury Sikh community looks to open a new place of worship on Thorpe Close, Banbury.

The West Street property has been converted into a Gurdwara from a four-bedroom home.

It features a large prayer room on the second floor, a lounge area, a cellar and a large kitchen.

The back garden features a large patio area with access from Brunswick Place, which could be adapted if off-road parking is needed.

For more information, contact estate agents Connells on 01295 233398 or visit their office at 33 Bridge Street, Banbury, Oxfordshire, OX16 5PN.

To view online, visit:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/158389592#/?channel=RES_BUY

