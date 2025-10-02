Property firm welcomes proposed £600m history theme park in Oxfordshire

Oxford-based property consultancy Vail Williams has welcomed news that plans have been submitted for a £600 million history-themed park near Bicester.

If approved, the park is expected to create thousands of jobs and deliver a major boost to the local and regional economy.

The scheme by French operator Puy du Fou – set across 150 acres – could generate around 2,000 direct jobs and support a further 6,000 roles across the hospitality, retail, and supply chain sectors.

Partner Richard Dawtrey, head of the Oxford office and Vail Williams’ head of investment, said: “We commend the developer’s comprehensive and collaborative approach – including over a year of public consultation and more than 250 individual meetings – as reflective of strong, community-minded planning practice.”

HISTORY PARK: An artist’s impression of the Puy du Fou attraction that is planned for Oxfordshire. Picture: Puy du Fou

Richard continued: “From a regional property and economic perspective, this project represents a striking opportunity.

“The potential impact of this unique scheme aligns closely with recent economic growth trends and opportunities in the Oxfordshire market – particularly in vibrant sectors such as leisure, tourism, and mixed-use development.

“The sheer scale of footfall – with an estimated 1.47 million annual visitors – would significantly enhance demand for modern infrastructure, transportation links, and mixed-use property offerings.”

Environmentally, the inclusion of 40 acres of wildflower meadows, 20,000 new trees, new lakes, gardens and hedgerow planting demonstrates genuine commitment to biodiversity and long-term sustainable design – and is a welcome complement to the built environment, according to the property consultancy.

Vail Williams sees this as a catalyst for broader regional revitalisation, with positive ripple effects for adjacent towns like Bicester, Banbury, Abingdon, and beyond.

“The proposed scheme underscores the strategic value of Oxfordshire within the growing Oxford–Cambridge corridor and would further support the case for enhanced transport infrastructure and placemaking across the region,” added Richard.

Puy du Fou submitted the planning proposal to Cherwell District Council for the scheme near Bicester, with a decision expected over the coming months.

Vail Williams opened an office in Oxford in February 2024 and has since reported a 163% increase in Oxford-specific turnover.

The firm had already been active in Oxfordshire for many years, advising landlords, investors and occupiers from its strongholds in the Thames Valley, London and Midlands.

Vail Williams’ entry into the Oxford market saw the firm, which now has twelve offices across the UK, bridge the gap between its London, Reading and Birmingham offices, opening premises at New Barclay House in the city.

The firm has also been appointed to the University of Oxford’s property panel and acts for several university colleges as a retained commercial adviser.

It has also expanded its presence in the Oxford retail market and taken an advisory role with Oxford City Council as well as growing its own team to meet business demand.