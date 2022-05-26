Property consultancy set up new office in Banbury

Fisher German's new offices in Noral Way, Banbury

The firm relocation is from its previous premises on South Bar to a modern and flexible two storey office space, which features an upstairs open-plan working area.

The company says this will future-proof its presence in Banbury as it continues to expand and create more job opportunities to support its range of services.

The firm has undertaken and recently completed the re-fit of the near 4,000 sq ft office.

Fisher German partner Matthew Allen

Fisher German, which currently has 25 offices across the UK and employees over 600 people, was first launched in Banbury in 2003.

The Banbury-based team has broadened over time, with more than 30 staff expected to work regularly from the new offices.

Matthew Allen, Partner at Fisher German, said: “We are looking forward to moving into our new office in Banbury.

“This forward thinking, high spec working environment reflects our diversification and progression as a business, whilst also staying true to our mission of continually improving the key services Fisher German offers to its client base.

“Next year, Fisher German will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Banbury operations, and with this in mind, it’s the perfect way to further strengthen our presence and continue our investment in the local area.

“The decision to move the Banbury team is part of Fisher German’s efforts to regenerate its office spaces, adding new innovations that will benefit our day-to-day operations as well as being able to serve our clients better.

“The new office will support us as we build on our range of professional property service solutions - from estate agency to rural property management, as well as valuation and our ever-expanding infrastructure team, telecoms and planning teams.

“This will also see us become part of an established business park community situated within short drive of the M40 junction and Banbury railway station.”

Fisher German originated from a rural background but now advertises itself asa multi-discipline firm of chartered surveyors. It offers advice on commercial and rural property.