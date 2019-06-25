Praise from MP as Brackley Butchers wins national prize at 'rural Oscars'

The team at Brackley Butchers was congratulated by Andrea Leadsom after winning a national prize.

The Market Place shop was named the Countryside Alliance’s champion butcher in its ‘rural Oscars’ awards at the House of Lords on Wednesday (June 19).

(L-R) Richard Harris, Robi Brenchley, Margaret Behan and Stephen Smith with Andrea Leadsom MP at the Countryside Alliance Awards at the House of Lords. Photo: Andrea Leadsom's office

Richard Harris, Robi Brenchley, Margaret Behan and Stephen Smith from the butchers' went down to London to accept the award and met the South Northamptonshire MP there.

Mrs Leadsom said: "I am a huge supporter of the fantastic independent retailers and food sellers across Northants – not to mention all the farmers, growers, producers, bakers, cooks, and many others who deliver so much wonderful locally-sourced food and drink – I try to visit as many as I can, and to buy locally wherever possible.

“I am absolutely delighted for Brackley Butchers who truly deserved to win this award, and I congratulate Margaret, Robi, Stephen and Richard for their success. I know how valued the butchers is to the town.”

In their 14th year, the Countryside Alliance's awards are known as the 'gold standard' in recognising the skills, produce, tradition, enterprise, and the people behind the success stories of rural businesses.

Sulgrave Village Shop was highly commended in the ‘best village shop’ category.