Porsche plans luxury lounge for owners stopping to charge their EVs in Banbury

Luxury car makers Porsche are planning an M40 charging point in Banbury with a luxury refreshment lounge just off the motorway. A decision is due this week.

Porsche has asked Cherwell District Council for the EV charging facility with a lounge area, soft landscaping and other facilities. It is perfectly situated for drivers travelling the M40 to stop off and recharge at Ermont Way.

In summer the luxury car owners will be able to watch cricket at the Banbury Twenty Cricket Club – or they could use one of the work stations provided.

The company is building on its electrification strategy, striving to ‘de-carbonise the average CO2 emissions of products and processes’.

The site for the Porsche EV charging area is outlined in red. Banbury Twenty Cricket Club pitches can be seen to its right.

“The Porsche fast-charging stations will be an addition to the comprehensive investments that the brand has made in recent years to drive the transition to battery-electric cars,” planning consultants say in the application.

“The application seeks development of a vacant, under-utilised site in Banbury to facilitate the introduction of a new, highly sustainable and well-connected EV Charging Lounge for Porsche Electric Vehicles.”

“The proposals will benefit the local area through promotion of sustainable transport methods such as electric vehicles. It will also benefit the local economy through both direct and indirect employment,” Porsche says.

Exclusively for Porsche customers, the development will be used for refreshment and recreation, interaction with other visitors and even as a temporary workspace.

Porsche says it will use premium materials such as polished concrete, glass, and steel contributing to a luxurious feel. The Porsche charging lounge is designed to offer a ‘seamless and luxurious experience for electric vehicle (EV) owners while their cars are charging’.

The application says: “The movement within the site is centred around comfort, convenience and efficiency, with several key activities taking place in a dynamic flow.

"Drivers will be guided to their designated charging bays, following a circular internal service road around the pre-fabricated lounge module. The layout ensures a smooth transition from driving to parking. While the car charges, visitors can naturally flow into the... relaxation zones, with comfortable seating, workspaces, and refreshment areas.”

A decision is due by Friday, August 8.