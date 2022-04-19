Two new restaurants announced for opening at Banbury’s Castle Quay Waterfront (pictured officials with the Castle Quay development, including its director in the centre, Oliver Wren)

Castle Quay has announced the opening of Nando’s and PizzaExpress restaurants for early summer at the new Castle Quay Waterfront development in the town centre of Banbury.

Both restaurants are new additions to the canal-side destination, which also includes the Premier Inn, a Lidl and a leisure offer from The Light including a premium cinema, 10-lane bowl, retro arcade, mini-golf and climbing wall.

The new restaurants will complement Lock29, which offers street food cuisine from multiple local traders sourcing ingredients as close to Banbury as possible. From fresh poke bowls to authentic Greek souvlaki and burgers.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said: “We’re really excited to officially welcome Nando’s and PizzaExpress to Castle Quay Waterfront. Our aim is to provide the people of Banbury with the most varied dining and leisure offer we can. The new Castle Quay Waterfront destination complements the existing shopping centre perfectly, providing the best-in-class lifestyle offer for residents, workers and tourists.”

Tash Knowles, regional managing director at Nando’s, said: “We are very excited to be opening our first restaurant in Banbury - our team can’t wait to fire up the grills and start serving local PERi-PERi fans.”