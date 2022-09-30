Popular Kineton cafe wins 'best family run cafe' award
A popular Kineton business has recently been awarded the best family run cafe in Warwickshire.
Gilks’ Garage Cafe’s history in the area dates back to the early 20th century but only opened as a cafe in 2019 – was given the award in the 2022 Midlands Enterprise Awards by SME news magazine.
Katherine Gilks of Gilk’s Garage Cafe said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award and recognition. We would like to thank everybody that have been team members over the last three years as it’s through the hard work of our fantastic ‘café family’, that has enabled the business to be so successful. Not to mention the overwhelming support from all our lovely customers. Most of which arrive as customers but leave as friends.”
Awards coordinator Holly Blackwood said: “I offer my sincere congratulations to all of those who have been listed among the winners and hope you all have a fantastic rest of the year ahead.”