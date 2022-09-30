Popular Kineton cafe wins 'best family run cafe' award

Gilks’ Garage Cafe’s history in the area dates back to the early 20th century but only opened as a cafe in 2019 – was given the award in the 2022 Midlands Enterprise Awards by SME news magazine.

Katherine Gilks of Gilk’s Garage Cafe said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award and recognition. We would like to thank everybody that have been team members over the last three years as it’s through the hard work of our fantastic ‘café family’, that has enabled the business to be so successful. Not to mention the overwhelming support from all our lovely customers. Most of which arrive as customers but leave as friends.”