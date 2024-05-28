Popular Greek street food vendor to open new restaurant in Banbury
and live on Freeview channel 276
After four years of calling Lock29 home, the business Mr Souvlaki has announced that it will soon be opening a permanent restaurant on Broad Street.
The popular vendor has now closed its business in Lock29 to concentrate on the launch of the new restaurant.
Since opening in Banbury, Mr Souvlaki has gone on to open a further two restaurants in Cheltenham and Leamington.
Founder of Mr Souvlaki, Ilias Alexeas, said: “I am so proud of the way in which our authentic craftsmanship, artisan street twist and high-quality ingredients won our customers’ hearts, and though I am sad to be leaving, I am grateful for the opportunities trading here has given me.”
Lock29 Manager Stuart McGregor said: “Lock29 is proud to have been part of Mr Souvlaki's success story and wishes him continued success as he embarks on this new chapter.”