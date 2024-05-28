Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Greek street vendor is planning to open a new restaurant in Banbury town centre.

After four years of calling Lock29 home, the business Mr Souvlaki has announced that it will soon be opening a permanent restaurant on Broad Street.

The popular vendor has now closed its business in Lock29 to concentrate on the launch of the new restaurant.

Since opening in Banbury, Mr Souvlaki has gone on to open a further two restaurants in Cheltenham and Leamington.

Founder of Mr Souvlaki, Ilias Alexeas.

Founder of Mr Souvlaki, Ilias Alexeas, said: “I am so proud of the way in which our authentic craftsmanship, artisan street twist and high-quality ingredients won our customers’ hearts, and though I am sad to be leaving, I am grateful for the opportunities trading here has given me.”