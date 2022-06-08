Popular cafe in Banbury wins two more national awards

A popular cafe in Banbury has won two more national awards.
Reg’s Cafe scooped the title of Best Cafe / Bistro in the South of England at The Food Awards in Manchester on Monday night (June 6).
And on top of that they won The Good Food Gold Seal Award for 2022 - they have won that award for the past six years.
Alison Howe of Reg’s Cafe and Reg’s Catering said: "For us it wasn’t so much about winning the awards, it’s about standing shoulder to shoulder with the best in the hospitality industry, and still being here after the Covid lockdowns that has hit our industry so hard."
The cafe, at Unit 3 in Thorpe Way, has won many awards over the years, and judges in this year's awards said they recognise 'hard-working teams who strive for excellence within their field' and 'achieve consistently high customer ratings/votes'.