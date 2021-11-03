Popular Banbury Mexican street food restaurant set to close in town centre

Ilja Abbatista, the owner of the popular Mexican street food restaurant - Taquero Banbury - has decided to close the business from Friday November 5.

Ilja Abbatista, the owner of Taquero Banbury located in North Bar Street, posted a message on Facebook about the closure, which said: "After six years of being Little Amsterdam and then into the transformation of Taquero for one year I have decided to move on into a different career path, I will be following another passion of mine and venturing into Interior Design.

"It has been an incredible experience and I have met some wonderful people. I have been lucky enough to have worked alongside some fantastic staff members too who have become close friends.

"There has been laughter, lots of it, tears, stress and sleepless nights. It has been a privilege to have been part of peoples life journeys, some happy and some sad. From proposals to last meals and for some a whole lifetime. I thank you from the bottom of my heart to learn from you and to become a better person myself. It is now time for me to move on. I do however, have some great news."

Ilja confirmed someone has bought her restaurant and will open a new restaurant in the same location soon.

She added: "There will be a new restaurant coming to replace Taquero. A very talented chef will be taking over and you are in for a treat. I will reveal more in due course.