Popular Banbury businessman named as the first winner of a special award

A popular and well-known Banbury businessman has been named as the first winner of a special award, dedicated to the memory of another much-loved community stalwart.

Neil Wild, director of Wild Property Consultancy, was chosen as the inaugural winner of the Becky Moyce Tribute Award at the Cherwell Business Awards (CBA), which took place at Bicester Motion on Friday September 16.

Neil is chair of Banbury Chamber and is well known locally for his town centre coordination, an appointment from Cherwell District Council, helping support and develop a range of vibrant town enterprises for the sustainable growth of the town.

Winners at the 2022 Cherwell Business Awards

He is an active participant in stakeholder events linked to the implementation of the District’s Development Plan, the Banbury Masterplan and proposals for particular development sites.

The award is in memory of Becky Moyce, who sadly passed away in 2021. She was the CBAs resident photographer for many years and an advocate for all local businesses and the wider community.

For Becky to live on in the CBAs, the Becky Moyce Tribute Award has been born to recognise individuals in the Cherwell district who go above and beyond for the good of others and the business community.

With 11 award categories, and 30 finalists, the awards celebrated a broad cross section of the business community.

The evening, hosted by Lisa Simmons of BBC Radio Oxford, began with a minute’s silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth ll and welcomed over 200 guests from across the district who came together to celebrate the best and brightest of the business community within Cherwell.

During the evening guests enjoyed a drinks reception and three-course dinner. A fundraising raffle was also held, using prizes that had been donated by sponsors and supporters, which raised over £2,000 for the winner of the 2022 Charity and Community Award – Cherwell Theatre Company.

All 30 finalists were commended before each of the category sponsors announced the winner and presented their engraved glass trophies and framed certificates.

The winners of the 2022 Cherwell Business Awards are:

Retail Award (sponsored by Bicester Village)

One Man Band

Micro Business Award (sponsored by Bicester Vision, Bicester Chamber and Wednesday Business Club)

Oxford Duplication Centre

Charity and Community Award (sponsored by EKFB)

Cherwell Theatre Company

Business Person of the Year Award (sponsored by Ellacotts)

Aaron Rudman-Hawkins – The Evergreen Agency

Small Business Award (sponsored by High Spec Composites)

HNB Construction Services Ltd

Young Business Person of the Year Award (sponsored by Kärcher)

Harry Rickard – Nicholsons

Sustainable Business Award (sponsored by Nicholsons)

Anode Ltd

Innovation Award (sponsored by Oxford Technology Park)

PhysicsX Ltd

New Business Award (sponsored by OJI Marketing)

The Little Car Company

Established Business Award (sponsored by Spratt Endicott Solicitors)

Juice Global

The Overall Cherwell Winner Award 2022, sponsored by Norbar Torque Tools and selected from the finalists, was awarded to PhysicsX Ltd – a talented team of scientists and engineers, headed by Robin Tuluie and based at Bicester Heritage.